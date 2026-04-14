India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges
India and France conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations, focusing on areas like civil nuclear energy, defence, space, and digital cooperation. Discussions also included economic security, student exchange, and trade, alongside global issues such as climate change, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and the West Asia conflict.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and France conducted a thorough review of their bilateral relations, with a focus on vital sectors such as civil nuclear energy, defence, and space. The meeting was set against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and France's Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Martin Briens spearheaded the discussions held in Paris, part of the India-France Foreign Office Consultations. They explored not only bilateral cooperation but also the evolving West Asia conflict and its implications.
The consultations covered a range of strategic areas, including economic security, digital cooperation, and the ambition to enhance bilateral trade. Global issues like climate change, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and student exchange programs were also on the agenda, reflecting the depth and breadth of the India-France partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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