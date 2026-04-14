Left Menu

India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

India and France conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations, focusing on areas like civil nuclear energy, defence, space, and digital cooperation. Discussions also included economic security, student exchange, and trade, alongside global issues such as climate change, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and the West Asia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:26 IST
India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and France conducted a thorough review of their bilateral relations, with a focus on vital sectors such as civil nuclear energy, defence, and space. The meeting was set against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and France's Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Martin Briens spearheaded the discussions held in Paris, part of the India-France Foreign Office Consultations. They explored not only bilateral cooperation but also the evolving West Asia conflict and its implications.

The consultations covered a range of strategic areas, including economic security, digital cooperation, and the ambition to enhance bilateral trade. Global issues like climate change, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and student exchange programs were also on the agenda, reflecting the depth and breadth of the India-France partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global
2
Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

 United States
3
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

 India
4
Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026