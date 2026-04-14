Trump's Controversial Clash with Pope Leo Sparks Dismay Among US Catholic Voters

Donald Trump secured significant support from US Catholic voters in the 2024 presidential election, yet his sharp words towards Pope Leo XIV have sparked widespread dismay among Catholics, including conservative-leaning bishops.

The controversial remarks have led to varied reactions, from vehement criticism by Archbishop Paul Coakley to more subtle disapproval from Bishop Robert Barron. Notably, Trump's actions have troubled conservative Christian evangelicals, with some labeling his portrayal of himself as a Christ-like figure as blasphemous.

Despite the uproar, Trump remains defiant, dismissing calls for an apology amid the religious community's unrest. As the midterms approach, Trump's relationship with evangelical voters and Catholic leaders faces unprecedented challenges, testing the durability of his faith-based political alliances.