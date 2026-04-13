Born Amidst Chaos: Shiman's Struggle for Survival

Amid the chaotic backdrop of conflict in Beirut, newborn Shiman faces the world from the confines of a makeshift tent on the city's waterfront. The 16-day-old girl's world consists of mildew-laden blankets, swarming insects, and the distant sound of Israeli airstrikes, a grim reality her family was thrust into after fleeing their home.

Her mother, Haifa Kenjo, a 34-year-old Syrian who has lived much of her life in Beirut, fled with her family when Israeli attacks targeted their neighborhood in Dahiyeh. Kenjo, who was nine months pregnant, and her family left with nothing but the clothes on their backs as the chaos unfolded. They are among more than a million displaced in the current conflict, with over 13,500 women pregnant. Many lack access to adequate maternal healthcare, according to the United Nations.

Despite initial hopes to deliver Shiman in a local hospital, financial constraints forced Kenjo to deliver in their tent. With the help of a midwife in unsanitary conditions, the newborn faces adversity from the start. Donations of infant formula provide only temporary respite, highlighting the family's ongoing struggle for survival and reflecting the broader humanitarian crisis.