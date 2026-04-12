Dhoudan Dam Displacement Drama: The Fight for Fair Compensation

In Madhya Pradesh, villagers displaced by the proposed Dhoudan dam protest over compensation disparities for the eighth consecutive day. They demand Rs 12.5 lakh, equating to other regional settlements.

Officials maintain that disbursements meet legal guidelines, with 99% of payments completed for the Runj project and over 90% for the Ken-Betwa areas.

Activists cite discrepancies, claiming only 60% received payments. Authorities prioritize dialogue within the Panna Tiger Reserve, strengthening security while protests continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)