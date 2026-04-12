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Dhoudan Dam Displacement Drama: The Fight for Fair Compensation

Villagers displaced by the proposed Dhoudan dam in Madhya Pradesh continue their protest, demanding higher compensation. Officials argue the payments are fair and in accordance with guidelines. Activists claim discrepancies. Authorities urge dialogue within the Panna Tiger Reserve to resolve issues. Security is tightened as the protest reaches its eighth day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:05 IST
Dhoudan Dam Displacement Drama: The Fight for Fair Compensation
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh, villagers displaced by the proposed Dhoudan dam protest over compensation disparities for the eighth consecutive day. They demand Rs 12.5 lakh, equating to other regional settlements.

Officials maintain that disbursements meet legal guidelines, with 99% of payments completed for the Runj project and over 90% for the Ken-Betwa areas.

Activists cite discrepancies, claiming only 60% received payments. Authorities prioritize dialogue within the Panna Tiger Reserve, strengthening security while protests continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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