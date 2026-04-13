Unnat Krishi Mahotsav: Empowering Farmers with Innovation and Insight

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the success of the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav, emphasizing its effectiveness in providing valuable agricultural knowledge to farmers over the three-day festival.

Speaking to ANI after the event's conclusion in Raisen, Chouhan noted the seriousness and sincerity with which each session was conducted, particularly highlighting the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries segment. He expressed confidence that the information gained would enable farmers to enhance their agricultural practices.

The festival, characterized by enthusiasm and innovation, drew the participation of thousands of farmers. Prominent attendees included Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who shared insights on infrastructural development and sustainable agricultural practices, and Chouhan himself, who reiterated his dedication to the 'seed-to-market' roadmap. Benefits under various government schemes were distributed, underscoring governmental support for the agricultural sector.

The event garnered attendance from key figures such as Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and various ministers, along with experts and public representatives, all contributing to the dialogue on modern farming and rural prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)