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Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Crisis

The U.S. dollar reached its highest level in a week against major currencies due to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainties surrounding a Middle East peace deal, pushing investors towards safe havens. Oil prices surged as geopolitical risks impacted energy supplies, while fluctuating currencies reflect market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 06:51 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Crisis
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On Monday, the U.S. dollar climbed to its highest point in a week against major currencies as rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with the fragile prospects of a Middle East peace deal, led investors to seek safety in traditional havens.

The U.S. announced it had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach a blockade, triggering Iran's vow of retaliation and adding to concerns over renewed hostilities. The situation has unsettled market dynamics just as hopes for a peaceful resolution were growing.

The ongoing war has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly impacting oil prices due to the sporadic closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Currency markets have responded with volatility, influenced by the geopolitical climate and shifting investor risk appetites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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