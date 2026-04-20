Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Crisis

On Monday, the U.S. dollar climbed to its highest point in a week against major currencies as rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with the fragile prospects of a Middle East peace deal, led investors to seek safety in traditional havens.

The U.S. announced it had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach a blockade, triggering Iran's vow of retaliation and adding to concerns over renewed hostilities. The situation has unsettled market dynamics just as hopes for a peaceful resolution were growing.

The ongoing war has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly impacting oil prices due to the sporadic closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Currency markets have responded with volatility, influenced by the geopolitical climate and shifting investor risk appetites.

(With inputs from agencies.)