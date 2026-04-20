Iranian Oil Conundrum: A Global Energy Tightrope

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref emphasized the need to lift economic and military restrictions on Iranian oil exports to stabilize global fuel prices.

Aref argued on X that one cannot expect security while restricting Iran's oil. The energy markets have been thrown into disarray as the standoff impacts tanker movement through the vital Strait of Hormuz, a linchpin of global energy supply.

Recent upheavals saw US crude oil prices surge to $87.88 per barrel, while Brent crude hit $96.25. With the situation further strained by conflicting decisions from Tehran and the US, the global energy crisis continues to deepen, affecting consumers and businesses worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)