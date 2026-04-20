China's Rare Earth Magnet Export Trends Analyzed

In March, China's rare earth magnet exports reflected a mixed trend, according to recent customs data. The exports experienced a 1.6% decline compared to the previous year but saw a notable 10.5% rise from February.

The figures released by the General Administration of Customs highlights China's continued dominance as the leading global producer of rare earth magnets. Last month, the total outbound shipments reached 5,238 metric tons.

These statistics indicate dynamic shifts in production strategy and varying global demand for rare earth magnets.