China's Rare Earth Magnet Export Trends Analyzed
China's exports of rare earth magnets in March showed a slight annual decrease by 1.6% but demonstrated a monthly growth of 10.5% as per customs data. China remains the leading producer with 5,238 metric tons shipped last month, indicating variations in demand and production strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 07:27 IST
- Country:
- China
In March, China's rare earth magnet exports reflected a mixed trend, according to recent customs data. The exports experienced a 1.6% decline compared to the previous year but saw a notable 10.5% rise from February.
The figures released by the General Administration of Customs highlights China's continued dominance as the leading global producer of rare earth magnets. Last month, the total outbound shipments reached 5,238 metric tons.
These statistics indicate dynamic shifts in production strategy and varying global demand for rare earth magnets.
ALSO READ
China's Rare-Earth Magnet Export Trends: A March Snapshot
BJP Women's March: Defeat of Women's Quota Law Sparks Protests
Royal Armed Forces March to Champions League Final
Zamalek Marches to Confederation Cup Final Glory
HDFC Bank's net profit for March quarter jumps 8.04 pc to Rs 20,350.76 crore against Rs 18,834.88 crore a year ago.