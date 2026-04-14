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Eric Swalwell Announces Resignation Amidst Scandal

Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell from California announced his resignation from Congress due to allegations of sexual misconduct, which have also disrupted his gubernatorial campaign. Swalwell's decision marks a significant shift in his political career amidst ongoing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:06 IST
Eric Swalwell Announces Resignation Amidst Scandal
  • Country:
  • United States

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic U.S. Representative from California, announced on Monday his resignation from his seat in Congress. This decision comes in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that have tarnished his reputation and disrupted his campaign for governor.

The allegations against Swalwell have cast a cloud over his political career, leading to mounting pressure and calls for accountability. His resignation signifies a significant turning point, as he navigates the fallout from the scandal.

This development comes at a critical juncture, affecting not only Swalwell's aspirations but also impacting the political landscape, as his absence will be felt in Congress and among his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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