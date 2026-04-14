Eric Swalwell Announces Resignation Amidst Scandal

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic U.S. Representative from California, announced on Monday his resignation from his seat in Congress. This decision comes in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that have tarnished his reputation and disrupted his campaign for governor.

The allegations against Swalwell have cast a cloud over his political career, leading to mounting pressure and calls for accountability. His resignation signifies a significant turning point, as he navigates the fallout from the scandal.

This development comes at a critical juncture, affecting not only Swalwell's aspirations but also impacting the political landscape, as his absence will be felt in Congress and among his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)