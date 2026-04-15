BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar chief minister by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar chief minister by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.
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