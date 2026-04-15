Governor Celebrates Cultural Tapestry on Himachal Pradesh Foundation Day and Multiple New Year Festivities

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati graced a vibrant multi-state celebration at New Abhishek Hall in Lok Bhavan, commemorating both Himachal Pradesh Foundation Day and several New Year festivals, including the Odia New Year, Bihu, and Baisakhi, among others.

In his address, Dr. Kambhampati emphasized Maha Vishuba Sankranti as the beacon of Odisha's rich cultural and spiritual legacy, portraying it as a festival of renewal and harmony. He highlighted the importance of prayer rituals, temple visits, and acts of charity as fundamental values rooted in Odia traditions, intertwined with the inclusivity embodied by Jagannath culture.

Speaking on Himachal Pradesh's Foundation Day, the Governor lauded the state for its spiritual depth and cultural vibrancy, noting how its rich heritage in temples, music, and customs continue to inspire generations. He also echoed the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision to foster unity among states. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their festive greetings nationwide.