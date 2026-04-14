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North Korea's Tactical Advances: Choe Hyon's Missile Milestones

North Korea continues its military advancements by test-firing strategic cruise and anti-warship missiles as part of trials for its destroyer, Choe Hyon. Kim Jong Un witnessed the tests, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the nation’s nuclear deterrent and improving strategic strike capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:12 IST
North Korea's Tactical Advances: Choe Hyon's Missile Milestones
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North Korea has once again conducted test-fires of its strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles, as part of assessing the operational efficiency of its destroyer, Choe Hyon, according to state media KCNA on Tuesday.

The trials were supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior defense officials and naval commanders. During these tests, two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles were launched to evaluate the destroyer's integrated weapons command system, train crew members on missile-launch procedures, and verify the accuracy of its upgraded navigation systems, KCNA reported.

The missiles demonstrated precise targeting, flying for approximately 7,869 to 7,920 seconds, while anti-warship missiles flew for about 1,960 to 1,973 seconds, hitting targets with ultra-precision. Kim Jong Un was also briefed on future plans for two more destroyers under construction, emphasizing the priority of strengthening North Korea's nuclear deterrent and enhancing strategic strike capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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