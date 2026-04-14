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Kim Jong Un Bolsters Naval Might with Missile Tests from New Destroyer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted missile tests from a new warship, reinforcing plans to enhance his navy's operational capabilities with nuclear-capable weapons. State media emphasized the strategic significance of these tests amid growing diplomatic tensions and speculated Russian and Chinese military collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 06:07 IST
Kim Jong Un Bolsters Naval Might with Missile Tests from New Destroyer
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw extensive missile tests from his new warship this past weekend, a move seen as bolstering the nation's naval prowess. State media reported Tuesday that Kim is focused on expanding North Korea's nuclear capabilities, utilizing new strategic cruise and anti-ship missiles.

The tests featured the launch of two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-ship missiles. These projectiles, reportedly launched from the 5,000-ton-class destroyer Choe Hyon, hit their marks after navigating through North Korea's western seas, illustrating the advanced capabilities of the country's naval technologies.

South Korean experts speculate Russian assistance in developing these warships as North Korea strengthens ties with Russia and China. Kim's strategic focus on enhancing his military power occurs amidst deteriorating diplomatic relations with South Korea and the United States.

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