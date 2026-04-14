Qantas Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Fuel Price Surge

Qantas Airways announced a revision of its fuel cost outlook due to escalating jet fuel prices, citing instability following the conflict in the Middle East. The airline has delayed its planned share buyback, demonstrating caution in its capital management approach as global oil supplies tighten.

Jet fuel prices have surged, doubling expectations, leading Qantas to project its fuel expenses between A$3.1 billion and A$3.3 billion for the latter half of fiscal 2026. This leap highlights the immediate impact geopolitical tensions have on the airline's cost structure, as crude oil supply from the Middle East dwindles.

Although Qantas has hedged its crude oil exposure, the carrier admits vulnerability to increased jet fuel spreads. To manage these rising costs, Qantas is raising fares and realigning flights to maintain demand, especially on routes to Europe, while trimming domestic services. The airline sees continued robust demand for European travel, prompting a reallocation of resources from the U.S. and domestic routes to bolster flights to Paris and Rome. Meanwhile, the A$150 million share buyback remains on hold as the fiscal strategy adapts to these volatile conditions.