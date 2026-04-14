Shaking Silver Springs: The Nevada Earthquake Impact
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Silver Springs, Nevada, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.59 miles), causing concern and prompting analysis from geological experts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:09 IST
On Monday, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Silver Springs area of Nevada, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake was detected at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.59 miles), raising alarm among local residents and authorities.
Experts are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks in the region.
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