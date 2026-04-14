Pakistan Explores Eurobonds and Strategic Reserves Amid Middle East Conflict

Pakistan's finance ministry is charting a course to navigate the economic ripple effects caused by an ongoing Middle East conflict. Chief among its strategies, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has flagged the issuance of Eurobonds and burgeoning discussions on loans to bolster foreign reserves as crucial moves. In particular, Pakistan is tasked with replacing a $3.5 billion facility from the UAE, a step vital for maintaining reserve levels and adherence to IMF benchmarks.

Amid this financial maneuvering, Pakistan finds itself in a unique mediatory position between the U.S. and Iran. At the heart of its economic resilience plan is an accelerated shift towards renewable energy and establishing strategic petroleum reserves. Aurangzeb confirmed Pakistan's intent to launch an unprecedented Panda bond, denominated in Chinese yuan, to diversify its debt portfolio further.

The government's foresight, compounded by expected GDP growth of about 4% and robust remittances, allows it to absorb the shock waves from the Iran conflict. As the country braces for price surges, Aurangzeb emphasized the necessity of future-proofing energy supplies, spurring a move away from reliance on commercial reserves to initiate strategic reserves swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)