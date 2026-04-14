Iranian Oil Sales Surge Amid Wartime Resilience
Iran's oil exports have remained robust despite wartime disruptions, with recent sales proving favorable. Some revenue will be used to repair industry damages. Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad highlighted the constant operations maintained during conflict, emphasizing increased crude prices and steady export activities, notably at key hubs like Kharg Island.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:59 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Recent weeks have seen a favorable surge in Iranian oil sales, according to the country's oil minister, with plans underway to allocate some revenue to repair industry damage from wartime attacks.
Mohsen Paknejad highlighted the resilience of oil workers, who have ensured continuous operations across oil facilities even during conflicts, maintaining export activities 'even for a single day' at critical export hubs such as Kharg Island.
Paknejad also noted a significant increase in the selling price of Iranian crude last month, which has boosted the country's oil revenue amidst ongoing conflicts.