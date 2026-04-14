Iranian Oil Sales Surge Amid Wartime Resilience

Recent weeks have seen a favorable surge in Iranian oil sales, according to the country's oil minister, with plans underway to allocate some revenue to repair industry damage from wartime attacks.

Mohsen Paknejad highlighted the resilience of oil workers, who have ensured continuous operations across oil facilities even during conflicts, maintaining export activities 'even for a single day' at critical export hubs such as Kharg Island.

Paknejad also noted a significant increase in the selling price of Iranian crude last month, which has boosted the country's oil revenue amidst ongoing conflicts.