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Global Energy Waivers: A Political Tussle

The U.S. waiver allowing countries to purchase some sanctioned Russian oil, part of measures to control energy prices during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, expired on April 11. There has been no announcement regarding its extension, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:00 IST
Global Energy Waivers: A Political Tussle
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The expiration of a U.S. waiver permitting countries to purchase certain sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products has raised eyebrows, with no fresh announcements from Washington on any extension, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

This waiver, managed by the U.S. Treasury Department, had been facilitating the acquisition of Russian oil and products at sea since mid-March. The measure was introduced to stabilize global energy prices amidst the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The waiver's expiration date, April 11, marked a critical point in global energy politics, leaving international markets in anticipation of a possible policy shift from the U.S. regarding sanctions on Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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