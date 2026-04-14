Europe Faces Potential Jet Fuel Supply Concerns Amid Iran Conflict
The European Union currently has no jet fuel shortages, but the European Commission is concerned about potential supply issues due to the impact of the Iran conflict. European airlines have requested emergency measures to address possible repercussions, such as airspace closures and looming fuel shortages.
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The European Union, as of now, faces no immediate shortage of jet fuel; however, the potential for supply complications is a pressing concern. The European Commission highlighted the issue amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran, accentuating its vigilance over future disruptions.
Airlines throughout Europe have appealed to the European Union to implement emergency protocols. These measures aim to mitigate the effects of the Iran conflict, including significant airspace closures and the looming threat of jet fuel shortages, as indicated in documents reviewed by Reuters.
"Currently, there is no evidence of a fuel shortage in the European Union," a Commission spokesperson stated in Brussels, reassuring that crude oil supplies to European refineries remain stable. Yet, vigilance is emphasized as a paramount concern for the Commission.