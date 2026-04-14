Europe Faces Potential Jet Fuel Supply Concerns Amid Iran Conflict

The European Union, as of now, faces no immediate shortage of jet fuel; however, the potential for supply complications is a pressing concern. The European Commission highlighted the issue amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran, accentuating its vigilance over future disruptions.

Airlines throughout Europe have appealed to the European Union to implement emergency protocols. These measures aim to mitigate the effects of the Iran conflict, including significant airspace closures and the looming threat of jet fuel shortages, as indicated in documents reviewed by Reuters.

"Currently, there is no evidence of a fuel shortage in the European Union," a Commission spokesperson stated in Brussels, reassuring that crude oil supplies to European refineries remain stable. Yet, vigilance is emphasized as a paramount concern for the Commission.