Ukraine has executed a strategic military maneuver by targeting drone storage facilities in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. Utilizing SCALP cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs, the operation marks a significant deployment of advanced weaponry.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian strike drones conducted operations against Russian ammunition depots located in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. These strikes indicate a coordinated effort to disrupt military resources across key fronts.

The Ukrainian general staff reported the actions through the Telegram messaging app, declaring that assessments of the resulting damage and enemy losses are ongoing. These operations reveal a continued tension between Ukrainian and Russian forces amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)