Ukrainian Military Strikes: Targeting Russian-Controlled Areas with Precision
Ukraine's military launched attacks using SCALP missiles and aerial bombs on drone storage in Donetsk, and targeted ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. These strikes were conducted in Russian-controlled areas. The extent of damage and enemy losses are still being evaluated, according to the military's statement on Telegram.
Ukraine has executed a strategic military maneuver by targeting drone storage facilities in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. Utilizing SCALP cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs, the operation marks a significant deployment of advanced weaponry.
Simultaneously, Ukrainian strike drones conducted operations against Russian ammunition depots located in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. These strikes indicate a coordinated effort to disrupt military resources across key fronts.
The Ukrainian general staff reported the actions through the Telegram messaging app, declaring that assessments of the resulting damage and enemy losses are ongoing. These operations reveal a continued tension between Ukrainian and Russian forces amidst ongoing regional conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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