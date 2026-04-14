Skies of Controversy: United-American Airlines Merger Stirs Concerns

The aviation industry is abuzz with speculation over a proposed merger between United Airlines and American Airlines. United CEO Scott Kirby floated the idea to President Trump, but industry experts are warning of significant antitrust hurdles that could derail the deal.

Shares of both airlines reacted positively to the news, despite fears about potential fare increases and reduced competition. With higher oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, the airline sector already faces challenges, exacerbating concerns over the merger's impact.

If approved, the merger would consolidate the 'Big 4' airlines into a 'Big 3,' raising alarms about diminished consumer choices and increased pricing power. Experts suggest that regulators will conduct a rigorous review to address these competitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)