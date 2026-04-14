ICICI Prudential Achieves Record Growth in Profits for FY26

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has announced a substantial 34.6% growth in its profit after tax, totaling Rs 1,600 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This represents a significant increase from Rs 1,189 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year, 2024-25.

The company reported that the Value of New Business (VNB) saw a year-on-year increase of 10.9%, reaching Rs 2,629 crore with a margin of 24.7%. Additionally, the firm's embedded value rose impressively by 10.5% to stand at Rs 52,989 crore for FY26.

In a statement, ICICI Prudential highlighted the impact of GST reforms implemented in September 2025, which have made insurance policies more accessible and affordable. This has led to a remarkable growth of 50.9% in the retail protection segment. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 1.65 per share for FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)