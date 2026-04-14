ECB's Uncertain Path Amid Iran Conflict Fallout

The European Central Bank (ECB) is facing uncertainty over potential interest rate hikes as the economic consequences of the Iran conflict remain unresolved, according to President Christine Lagarde. In an appearance on Bloomberg TV, Lagarde addressed investor speculation about imminent rate increases due to rising fuel prices impacting the euro zone's economy.

Lagarde emphasized the unpredictability of the situation, stating that it's too soon to determine the ECB's course of action regarding potential rate adjustments. She urged caution against premature predictions and highlighted the difficulty of confirming a rate path at this time.

Amid increasing inflation risks, Lagarde reiterated her commitment to leading the ECB through these turbulent times, likening herself to a steadfast captain steering the ship through stormy conditions. Her comments suggest that a rate hike may not be forthcoming as traders navigate between conflicting economic scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)