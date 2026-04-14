U.S. Ends Waiver, Tightens Sanctions on Iranian Oil

The Trump administration is set to escalate its 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran by allowing a waiver that permitted the trading of Iranian oil at sea to lapse later this week, two administration officials disclosed to Reuters today.

The decision signals a firmer stance against Iran's nuclear activities and regional support for militants, although the sanctioned oil continues to reach markets like China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the waiver's expiration would realign energy market expectations while highlighting America's commitment to uphold sanctions.

This move comes in the wake of bipartisan criticism of the temporary relaxation of sanctions on Tehran and Moscow during times of heightened military conflicts involving the U.S. and its allies. The lapse of such waivers could trigger additional sanctions for any organization attempting to circumvent them.