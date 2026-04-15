Europe's Inclusive Post-War Shipping Plan

European countries are reportedly formulating a post-war strategy that would establish a broad coalition of nations, deliberately excluding the United States, to ease shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Tuesday through unnamed officials.

The initiative aims to secure safe passage and stabilize the global shipping lanes that are pivotal for international trade, amidst geopolitical tensions in the region. The exclusion of the U.S. from this coalition marks a notable geopolitical move by European nations.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to verify the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving some details still under speculation. The complexity and significance of the Strait of Hormuz remain at the heart of this international effort.