Escalation in North Korea's Nuclear Capabilities Alarms IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, highlighted a troubling surge in North Korea's nuclear armament capabilities on Wednesday.

Speaking from Seoul, Grossi acknowledged a swift increase in operations at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site, including a five-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit, and a light water reactor.

The expanded activity suggests the secretive regime's nuclear arsenal may now include several dozen warheads, raising international concerns about security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)