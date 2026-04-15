Escalation in North Korea's Nuclear Capabilities Alarms IAEA
Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, announced a significant increase in North Korea's nuclear weapons production capabilities. Recent activity at the Yongbyon nuclear complex includes a five-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit, and a light water reactor, indicating the potential for numerous warheads.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:52 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, highlighted a troubling surge in North Korea's nuclear armament capabilities on Wednesday.
Speaking from Seoul, Grossi acknowledged a swift increase in operations at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site, including a five-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit, and a light water reactor.
The expanded activity suggests the secretive regime's nuclear arsenal may now include several dozen warheads, raising international concerns about security and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)