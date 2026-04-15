Stellantis Sees Global Shipment Surge Amid Strategic Turnaround
Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis reported a 12% year-on-year increase in global shipments for Q1, reaching an estimated 1.4 million vehicles. The growth, driven by markets in North America and Europe, marks a recovery phase under CEO Antonio Filosa's leadership, despite the previous year's 22.3 billion euros net loss.
Franco-Italian automotive giant Stellantis has announced a 12% surge in global shipments year-on-year for the first quarter of 2026. The uptick brings the total to an estimated 1.4 million vehicles, indicating a solid recovery from last year's significant net loss.
CEO Antonio Filosa, tasked with spearheading the company's turnaround strategy since his appointment, will unveil a new industrial plan soon, aiming to claw back lost market share. The latest shipment increase is largely driven by North America and Europe, where Stellantis saw double-digit growth.
While North American shipments rose 17% to 379,000 vehicles, European figures climbed 12% to 637,000 vehicles. South America, the third-largest market, experienced a 4% increase to 219,000 vehicles. In contrast, shipments in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries plummeted amid the ongoing Iran conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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