Middle East Tensions Jolt European Markets
European stocks fell as Middle East conflict resolution hopes dimmed post U.S.-Iran talks failure. Investor concerns rose with U.S.'s blockade plan around the Strait of Hormuz, impacting oil exports and pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel, alongside rekindled inflation worries.
European shares suffered losses on Monday amid fading optimism for a quick Middle East conflict settlement. This downturn followed a stalemate in U.S.-Iran negotiations and Washington's decision to enforce a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.
By 0718 GMT, the pan-European index had declined 0.7% to 610.44, with key regional markets such as Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 also in negative territory, posting 1% and 0.4% losses, respectively.
The potential blockade has heightened investor concerns as it threatens Iran's oil exports, pushing oil prices past the $100-per-barrel mark, thereby renewing inflation fears. Consequently, sectors like travel, leisure, banks, and industrials recorded notable declines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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