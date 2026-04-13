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Middle East Tensions Jolt European Markets

European stocks fell as Middle East conflict resolution hopes dimmed post U.S.-Iran talks failure. Investor concerns rose with U.S.'s blockade plan around the Strait of Hormuz, impacting oil exports and pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel, alongside rekindled inflation worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:17 IST
Middle East Tensions Jolt European Markets
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European shares suffered losses on Monday amid fading optimism for a quick Middle East conflict settlement. This downturn followed a stalemate in U.S.-Iran negotiations and Washington's decision to enforce a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.

By 0718 GMT, the pan-European index had declined 0.7% to 610.44, with key regional markets such as Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 also in negative territory, posting 1% and 0.4% losses, respectively.

The potential blockade has heightened investor concerns as it threatens Iran's oil exports, pushing oil prices past the $100-per-barrel mark, thereby renewing inflation fears. Consequently, sectors like travel, leisure, banks, and industrials recorded notable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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