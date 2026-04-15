Bihar's New Dawn: Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Bihar's newly appointed Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. Paswan expressed optimism that Choudhary would lead the state to new heights. He also acknowledged the former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's significant contributions, emphasizing that Kumar's absence from state politics would be felt.

In his address to reporters in Patna, Paswan noted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Samrat Choudhary. I believe Bihar will reach new heights under his leadership." He further credited Kumar for pulling Bihar out of the 'jungle raj' era and establishing a stable government. Paswan shared hopes that Choudhary's leadership would continue these progressions, as Nitish Kumar transitions to his new role as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Additionally, Paswan remarked on Choudhary's ability to foster consensus among coalition partners, expressing confidence in Choudhary's ability to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed Bihar as part of a developed India. Meanwhile, Paswan expressed personal concern for his uncle, RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is currently hospitalized, describing Paras as a father figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)