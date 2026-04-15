Change in Leadership: Bihar's New Political Era Begins
Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary take oath as Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers amidst a new government transition. As the state's political landscape shifts, BJP's Samrat Choudhary assumes the position of Chief Minister, succeeding long-time leader Nitish Kumar. Confidence abounds as Bihar aims for rapid development under new leadership.
- Country:
- India
Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary have taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, signaling a pivotal moment in the state's political dynamics. Their appointment follows Samrat Choudhary's installation as the Chief Minister, marking a crucial transition in Bihar's governance.
Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Vijay Kumar Choudhary voiced appreciation towards former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recognizing the responsibility entrusted to him. He stated, "The new government will tread the path laid by Nitish Kumar, continuing his legacy of substantial governance."
Samrat Choudhary, now the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar, steps into leadership roles filled by expectations, with aspirations of transforming Bihar into one of India's most developed states. Former CM Nitish Kumar extended congratulations, projecting confidence in Choudhary's potential for progress.
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