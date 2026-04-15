Revolutionizing Lending: India's First AI-Powered Loan Agent by GoCredit

In a groundbreaking move, GoCredit has launched India's first AI-powered Loan Agent. This innovative conversational system enables borrowers to seamlessly discover, match, and apply for personal loans through a single chat-based interaction, revolutionizing the loan application process.

Since its inception in March 2026, GoCredit's platform has handled real loan applications, successfully facilitating over Rs. 100 crore in loan disbursals. The AI Loan Agent connects borrowers and lenders more effectively by leveraging an ecosystem of data and technology already supported by regulatory frameworks such as RBI's Co-Lending Model and Digital Lending Guidelines.

Designed to streamline applications, the AI Loan Agent eliminates the traditional, cumbersome process of multiple app downloads and hard inquiries. Borrowers can now make informed credit decisions without impacting their credit scores, ensuring a stress-free borrowing experience while providing pre-qualified, consent-verified leads to lenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)