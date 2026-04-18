Left Menu

Strait of Hormuz Reopens: A New Chapter for Oil Prices?

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire between the US and Iran has led to a significant drop in oil prices. While consumers hope for a quick reduction in gasoline prices, experts caution that it may take weeks or even months for prices to normalize due to logistical challenges and lingering security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-04-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 03:21 IST
Strait of Hormuz Reopens: A New Chapter for Oil Prices?

After the US and Iran acknowledged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic following nearly seven weeks of conflict, oil prices experienced a steep decline of 10%, causing stock markets to rally on Friday. Motorists remain hopeful for relief at the gas pumps, but experts suggest a gradual decrease in prices.

The current average cost of regular gasoline in the US stands at USD 4.08, reflecting a 37% rise compared to pre-war prices. Despite a slight drop, energy specialists indicate that gasoline prices tend to decrease more slowly than crude oil prices. Factors such as tanker travel speed, refinery operations, and infrastructure damage may extend the time needed for prices to stabilize.

Optimism persists among analysts who believe gas prices might decline gradually, especially following the recent ceasefire agreement. However, they caution that fully normalizing prices could take several months, given the logistical hurdles still affecting oil shipping and production in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record-Breaking TCS World 10K Bengaluru Beckons Global Athletes

Record-Breaking TCS World 10K Bengaluru Beckons Global Athletes

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation and Governance in Himachal Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation and Governance in Himachal Prade...

 India
3
Naidu Vows to Empower Women with Legislative Reservations

Naidu Vows to Empower Women with Legislative Reservations

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Leopard Killed on Rural Road

Tragic Collision: Leopard Killed on Rural Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026