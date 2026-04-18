U.S. Treasury Allows Temporary Sale of Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has authorized a Russia-related general license permitting the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of April 17. This authorization will remain valid until May 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 05:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 05:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Friday the issuance of a Russia-related general license. This allows for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that were loaded onto vessels as of April 17.
This move by the Treasury aims to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and manage energy supplies amid current international tensions.
The license is temporary and will be effective through May 16, underscoring the ongoing fluidity in global oil markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- April 17
- May 16
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