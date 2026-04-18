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A Waiver in Troubled Waters: Renewing Sanctions Amid Global Conflicts

The Trump administration has renewed a waiver permitting the purchase of sanctioned Russian oil at sea, aiming to stabilize global energy prices amidst conflict. The license excludes Iran, Cuba, and North Korea. Critics argue the move could bolster Iran's and Russia's economies during their ongoing conflicts with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 06:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 06:36 IST
A Waiver in Troubled Waters: Renewing Sanctions Amid Global Conflicts
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In a strategic maneuver, the Trump administration extended a waiver permitting countries to purchase Russian oil on the seas for another month, contradicting earlier statements of no renewal plans. This move aims to stabilize global energy costs, heavily impacted by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the extension, replacing a waiver that recently expired. However, transactions involving Iran, Cuba, and North Korea remain excluded. Despite criticism from U.S. lawmakers, the previous Iranian waiver helped ease global energy supply pressures by allowing substantial oil exports.

The renewed waiver creates tension with global allies, who hope to limit Russia's war revenues in Ukraine. Sanctions expert Brett Erickson notes that while waivers increase supply temporarily, they disrupt efforts to penalize Russia economically as European leaders call for sustained, stringent sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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