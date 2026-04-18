Pakistan Seeks Swift IMF Tranche Approval Amid Global Economic Pressures

Pakistan is eagerly seeking swift approval for the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche, announced Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. His comments came as consultations with the IMF are set for next month. Aurangzeb, in Washington for World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, emphasized the urgency of the USD 1.2 billion approval.

Aurangzeb indicated that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a positive development for global oil supply stability, mitigating potential economic repercussions. The finance minister noted that the conflict's resolution avoids adverse impacts on economic growth and inflation, reiterating a strategic approach amid such global disruptions.

During his Washington visit, Aurangzeb underscored efforts in trade and investment cooperation across key sectors, alongside significant economic indicators like a USD 1 billion current account surplus in March. Financial sector reforms and diaspora support are pivotal to boosting external stability, according to Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from agencies.)