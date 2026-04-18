Left Menu

Pakistan Seeks Swift IMF Tranche Approval Amid Global Economic Pressures

Pakistan is pushing for speedy approval of the next IMF tranche as Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb discusses economic impacts and reforms. With focus on trade, investment, and financial reforms, he emphasizes global cooperation and support amidst economic shocks and highlights the diaspora's role in stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:42 IST
Pakistan Seeks Swift IMF Tranche Approval Amid Global Economic Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is eagerly seeking swift approval for the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche, announced Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. His comments came as consultations with the IMF are set for next month. Aurangzeb, in Washington for World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, emphasized the urgency of the USD 1.2 billion approval.

Aurangzeb indicated that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a positive development for global oil supply stability, mitigating potential economic repercussions. The finance minister noted that the conflict's resolution avoids adverse impacts on economic growth and inflation, reiterating a strategic approach amid such global disruptions.

During his Washington visit, Aurangzeb underscored efforts in trade and investment cooperation across key sectors, alongside significant economic indicators like a USD 1 billion current account surplus in March. Financial sector reforms and diaspora support are pivotal to boosting external stability, according to Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Cadres Sentenced for Bomb Attack on RSS-BJP Workers

CPI(M) Cadres Sentenced for Bomb Attack on RSS-BJP Workers

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz: Indian Vessels Turn Back Amid Gunfire

Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz: Indian Vessels Turn Back Amid Gunfire

 Egypt
3
Fearless Grappler Abhimanyou Mandwal Powers Towards Olympic Dreams

Fearless Grappler Abhimanyou Mandwal Powers Towards Olympic Dreams

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Preparations

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Prep...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026