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Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Hubs Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian drones attacked industrial cities near the Volga River and a Baltic Sea port near St. Petersburg. Fires broke out in these locations due to the strikes but were later extinguished. The attacks emphasize ongoing tensions and highlight key strategic targets such as oil refineries and terminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:09 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Hubs Amid Ongoing Conflict
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Ukrainian drones have struck important Russian industrial cities and a Baltic Sea terminal used for petroleum export, according to regional governors. The attacks targeted the Vysotsk port in the Leningrad region, where a fire was extinguished after being ignited at a terminal operated by Lukoil.

In southern Russia, the cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk, hosting oil refineries, have been hit again amidst the conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by Samara region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev. These attacks underscore the vulnerabilities of industrial assets in the ongoing war.

In the Krasnodar region, fires at an oil depot in Tikhoretsk and an oil terminal in the Black Sea port of Tuapse have been extinguished. Authorities attribute both incidents to Ukrainian drone strikes, reflecting the escalating conflict across these critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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