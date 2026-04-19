Himachal Pradesh Defers Government Salaries to Manage Financial Resources

In a move aimed at managing financial resources efficiently, the Himachal Pradesh government announced a temporary deferment of salaries for its officers and employees. The directive, detailed in a notification by the Finance Department, affects a portion of salaries for various officials, effective May 2026.

Among those impacted are high-ranking officials such as the chief secretary and police officers, whose salaries will see a deferment ranging from 20 to 30 percent. To maintain transparency, the adjustment will be reflected in the e-salary system and pay slips, ensuring clarity for all affected parties.

This initiative also extends to boards, corporations, and other state-supported bodies. While statutory deductions remain unaffected, employees can manage loan repayment deductions separately to ease their financial obligations during the deferment period. This measure remains temporary and underscores a collective effort to stabilize state finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)