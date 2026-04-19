Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

A devastating incident rocked Banni Kharela village in Manpur as two young cousins, Arpit, 13, and Kapil, 12, tragically drowned on Sunday afternoon. Police indicated that the boys were bathing in a local pond during the hot day when they ventured into deeper waters and drowned.

According to Ashutosh Mishra, SHO of Manpur, the bodies were recovered with the assistance of local villagers and have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The drowning has left the small village in shock.

Villagers noted that children in the area frequently swim in the pond during summer, making the tragic event particularly unsettling for the close-knit community. Tragically, Arpit leaves behind two sisters, and Kapil was the only child of his parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)