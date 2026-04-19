Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Two young cousins, Arpit and Kapil, tragically drowned while bathing in a village pond in Banni Kharela, Manpur. The boys went into deep waters amid high temperatures. Villagers helped retrieve their bodies for a post-mortem. The event left the community devastated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:18 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident rocked Banni Kharela village in Manpur as two young cousins, Arpit, 13, and Kapil, 12, tragically drowned on Sunday afternoon. Police indicated that the boys were bathing in a local pond during the hot day when they ventured into deeper waters and drowned.

According to Ashutosh Mishra, SHO of Manpur, the bodies were recovered with the assistance of local villagers and have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The drowning has left the small village in shock.

Villagers noted that children in the area frequently swim in the pond during summer, making the tragic event particularly unsettling for the close-knit community. Tragically, Arpit leaves behind two sisters, and Kapil was the only child of his parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
2
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
3
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
4
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026