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Punjab's Wheat Triumph: Efficient Crop Procurement and Payment System

Punjab has successfully procured over 24 lakh metric tonnes of wheat during the current crop procurement season. The state government has credited Rs 647 crore to farmers' accounts, ensuring payments within 48 hours of procurement. Procurement agencies are directed to ensure farmers face no difficulties in mandis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tanda | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:02 IST
Punjab's Wheat Triumph: Efficient Crop Procurement and Payment System
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Punjab excels in wheat procurement as more than 24 lakh metric tonnes have been procured from an arrival of 28 lakh metric tonnes in the ongoing season. State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak shared this development, highlighting the government's commitment to facilitating farmers.

Rs 647 crore has been timely deposited into the farmers' accounts, ensuring payments within just 48 hours post-procurement. Such efficient processes have garnered appreciation from the farming community, who find operations seamless and hassle-free.

The minister has instructed procurement agencies to maintain this momentum and ensure smooth operations for farmers at the mandis, emphasizing the state's dedication to agricultural support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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