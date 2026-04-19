Punjab's Wheat Triumph: Efficient Crop Procurement and Payment System

Punjab excels in wheat procurement as more than 24 lakh metric tonnes have been procured from an arrival of 28 lakh metric tonnes in the ongoing season. State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak shared this development, highlighting the government's commitment to facilitating farmers.

Rs 647 crore has been timely deposited into the farmers' accounts, ensuring payments within just 48 hours post-procurement. Such efficient processes have garnered appreciation from the farming community, who find operations seamless and hassle-free.

The minister has instructed procurement agencies to maintain this momentum and ensure smooth operations for farmers at the mandis, emphasizing the state's dedication to agricultural support.

(With inputs from agencies.)