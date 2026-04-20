UAE Seeks Financial Safeguard Amid Middle East Tensions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has initiated dialogue with the United States concerning a possible financial safety net due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The potential U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran could pose economic threats to the Gulf nation.

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, these discussions are underway as part of precautionary measures to shield the UAE from deeper economic instability. The UAE seeks assurance as geopolitical tensions escalate.

However, Reuters has not yet independently verified the report's claims, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the region's economic and security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)