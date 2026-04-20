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Global Tensions Trigger Surge in Oil Prices

Oil prices saw a significant rise after tensions between Iran and the US disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's control of the Strait and subsequent confrontations have exacerbated a global energy crisis, impacting economies heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:11 IST
Global Tensions Trigger Surge in Oil Prices
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Oil prices soared in early Sunday trading as tensions escalated between Iran and the United States, disrupting essential tanker routes through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The increased uncertainty in the Persian Gulf, a pivotal artery for global energy supplies, saw US crude oil prices jump by 6.4% to $87.88 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, similarly surged by 6.5%, reaching $96.25 per barrel. These hikes followed a turbulent marketing period marked by optimism and subsequent disappointment regarding the strait's accessibility. Iran announced on Friday its intention to reopen the passage, sparking a dramatic 9% drop in crude prices.

However, Tehran reneged on its decision after President Donald Trump reinforced a US Navy blockade of Iranian ports. The conflict, entering its eighth week, continues to strain global energy resources, severely impacting Asian and European countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil imports, with worldwide repercussions on fuel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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