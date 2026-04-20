Tensions Escalate Over US Seizure of Iranian Tanker
Iran's military criticized the US for the seizure of an Iranian tanker in the Gulf of Oman, labeling it piracy. The incident worsens US-Iran relations amid ongoing ceasefire tensions and upcoming negotiations, as both countries exchange accusations of bad faith.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 05:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
Iran's military has strongly condemned the US for seizing an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman, characterizing the move as an act of piracy, according to reports from state media on Sunday.
The US Navy claimed the seizure occurred following the tanker's attempt to breach a naval blockade, a charge Iran disputes, calling it a violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.
This development intensifies the already strained relationship between Washington and Tehran, amid preparations for a new round of talks possibly to be held in Islamabad, which an Iranian source indicated might be at risk of not occurring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- tanker
- Gulf of Oman
- naval blockade
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- diplomacy
- Tensions
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