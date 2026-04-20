Tensions Escalate Over US Seizure of Iranian Tanker

Iran's military has strongly condemned the US for seizing an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman, characterizing the move as an act of piracy, according to reports from state media on Sunday.

The US Navy claimed the seizure occurred following the tanker's attempt to breach a naval blockade, a charge Iran disputes, calling it a violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.

This development intensifies the already strained relationship between Washington and Tehran, amid preparations for a new round of talks possibly to be held in Islamabad, which an Iranian source indicated might be at risk of not occurring.

(With inputs from agencies.)