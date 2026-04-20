US Domestic News Highlights: Export Shifts, Skydiving Mishap, and Tragic Violence

The U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net crude exporter for the first time since World War Two, prompted by increased shipments amid the Iran war's impact on Middle East oil supplies. Asian and European demands are reshaping global energy dynamics.

A dramatic incident unfolded at a college football game when a skydiver, trailing an American flag, veered off course and became entangled in a stadium's video board. The event, captured in viral videos, underscores the unpredictable nature of such stunts.

In a move aiming to advance medical treatments, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expedite psychedelic drug research. This push is particularly significant for veterans seeking post-traumatic stress disorder treatments, showcasing a shift in medical research priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)