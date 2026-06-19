Gujarat: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Morbi

A massive fire broke out at a paper mill on Matel Road in the Wankaner area on Friday. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:58 IST
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Morbi
Fire broke out at a paper mill in the Wankaner area (Phtoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a paper mill on Matel Road in the Wankaner area in Gujarat's Morbi district on Friday.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026