Gujarat: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Morbi
A massive fire broke out at a paper mill on Matel Road in the Wankaner area on Friday. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway.
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A massive fire broke out at a paper mill on Matel Road in the Wankaner area in Gujarat's Morbi district on Friday.
Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)