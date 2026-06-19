"Rodri best in the world": De la Fuente hits back at critics

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has described criticism of captain Rodri as "insulting" following Spain's surprising 0-0 draw with Cape Verde. The draw leaves all four teams in Group H level on one point, setting up a tightly contested battle for qualification ahead of Sunday's fixtures.

"It seems incredibly insulting to me that people would say that about the best player in the world. Would people say that about others who are considered the best in the world? I think they wouldn't dare," de la Fuente told Cadena COPE radio, as per ESPN. Luis de la Fuente described Rodri as the best player in the world, saying that even when not at his best, he remains superior to most midfielders. De la Fuente praised Rodri's vision, composure, and ability to bring balance to the team, calling him a source of inspiration for Spain.

"But because they're Spanish, we say things about our own that we wouldn't about others. Rodri is the best player in the world. Even at 50%, he is better than most other midfielders in the world. He brings clarity, vision, and balance. Rodri is an inspiration for us," he added. Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, keeping a star-studded world number two-ranked Spain, who are also the current European Champions, restricted to a goalless draw in a sensational defensive masterclass at Atlanta on Monday.

Cape Verde is the third smallest nation in terms of population to ever compete in a tournament, but their defence was all heart as Spain went 27 shots without finding the back of the net, their joint-most in a FIFA World Cup WC match without scoring, tied with their 27 attempts against Paraguay in the 1998 edition, which also ended in a goalless draw. (ANI)