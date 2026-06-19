MP: NEET aspirant dies after falling from terrace in Indore; probe underway

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the girl reportedly went to the terrace while talking on her mobile phone. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:06 IST
MP: NEET aspirant dies after falling from terrace in Indore; probe underway
Bhanwarkua police station SHO, Santosh Dudhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a rented house, where she was living, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the girl reportedly went to the terrace while talking on her mobile phone. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Avantika Maurya, was a resident of Dhar district and had been living in Indore on rent to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). She had appeared for the examination earlier and was preparing for the re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21. Bhanwarkua police station in-charge, Santosh Dudhi, told ANI, "A female student was living in a rented house in Ganesh Nagar and pursuing her studies. Yesterday evening, she went to the terrace while talking on her mobile phone, and later, we received information that she had fallen from the terrace and died. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether her death was a suicide or an accidental fall."

The postmortem has been conducted, and further insights will be known after examining her mobile phone to understand whom she was communicating with at the time, the officer said. "The girl was attending coaching classes and had also previously appeared in the NEET exams. The cause of her death is being investigated. Her family has expressed that they are unaware of any reasons behind her death," the police officer said.

Further details will be shared as the investigation follows, he added. Notably, the NEET-2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held across the country on June 21 and it will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police and Cyber Cell have intensified security arrangements and surveillance measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination in the state. (ANI)

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