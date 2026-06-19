No eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes: Haryana CM

The Chief Minister inspected the developmental and welfare stalls put up by various departments

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:34 IST
No eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes: Haryana CM
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited the Jan Kalyan Shivir organized at Panchayat Bhawan in Sirsa to mark the completion of 12 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The primary objective of the Shivir was to take government welfare schemes directly to the people and create awareness about various public welfare initiatives. Departments including Health, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, and several others set up stalls at the Shivir, a release said.

The Chief Minister inspected the developmental and welfare stalls put up by various departments. During the visit, he interacted with officials and sought information regarding different schemes being implemented by their departments and the progress achieved in their execution. On the occasion, he directed the officials to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes. He said that the sole objective of both the Central and State Governments is to uplift the person standing at the last mile of society. He added that government policies are transparent and that technology is being effectively used to curb corruption while ensuring that benefits are transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. (ANI)

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