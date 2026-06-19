Welfare schemes of Haryana government being discussed in Punjab: Chief Minister Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lotus will bloom in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections. He stated that the welfare-oriented schemes being implemented by the double-engine government in Haryana for every section of society are being widely discussed in Punjab as well.

Saini said the present government in Punjab got votes by making tall promises but has now left the people of the state to fend for themselves. The people of Punjab want development, he said. The Chief Minister was interacting with the media after chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee at Panchayat Bhawan in Sirsa.

He said that people across the state are benefiting from the welfare policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a release said. Responding to a question, he said whenever religion and righteousness have faced challenges, great personalities have sacrificed not only themselves but entire generations for the protection of the nation and faith. Saini said the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev was also observed in Panchkula so that future generations may draw inspiration from his life and sacrifices. He said that Guru Arjan Dev dedicated his entire family to the service of the nation and religion.

Replying to a question regarding the NEET re-examination, the Chief Minister said that no inconvenience would be allowed to affect the candidates. He informed that free bus services have also been arranged for them. In response to another question, he said that opposition parties are merely indulging in politics. He stated that during the Congress government, the law and order situation in the state was in poor shape. He emphasized that there would be no compromise on maintaining law and order and that the government stands firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen of Haryana.

The Chief Minister further said that whenever the government convenes a legislative session, opposition members tend to avoid participating, whereas they should attend and engage in the proceedings. He added that the state government is continuously allocating funds for the all-round development of Haryana. Budgets have been released to Gram Panchayats and Municipal Bodies, and development works are being carried out at a rapid pace across the state. (ANI)