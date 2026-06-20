J-K: Cocoon auction market in Udhampur generates Rs 3.5 crore revenue, boosts women participation

The Sericulture Office Complex in Udhampur has emerged as a centre of economic activity with the ongoing Cocoon Auction Market recording historic transactions, providing silkworm rearers with lucrative returns for their produce. The annual auction market commenced on June 6 and is scheduled to conclude around June 20 or 21. The initiative has provided a direct platform for cocoon farmers across the district to sell their produce at competitive rates.

Speaking to ANI, District Sericulture Officer Kavita Sharma said, "Our cocoon market is organised here annually. People from various panchayats visit the market according to a scheduled calendar. On their designated day, the in-charge arrives with their farmers. We have observed great enthusiasm among the people this year. They are very happy because they have been receiving excellent rates right from the start. The rates are increasing day by day, and we hope they might rise further. So far, the highest rate recorded has been Rs 2,100." She further said that the market has witnessed significant business during the ongoing season.

"To date, we have sold between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000 cocoons, generating revenue of approximately Rs 3.5 crore. Udhampur district ranks first in terms of cocoon production. The crop yield is excellent this year, and the rates are very good. Moreover, female participation has increased significantly compared to last year. About 70 to 80 percent of those who came to sell their cocoons were women," Sharma told ANI. Local farmers expressed satisfaction with the returns from sericulture and highlighted the growing involvement of women in the sector.

Rohit Kumar, a cocoon farmer from Ritti village, told ANI, "I have been doing this work for more than 20 years. We earn quite well from this. Many schemes have been introduced by the government. Many women are involved in this work in my area." Another cocoon farmer said, "We want the government to provide us more support and employment. Many women work in this department."

A cocoon farmer told ANI, "I have been doing this work for more than 20 years. We get a lot of benefits from this. We get a lot of schemes from the government also." Meanwhile, cocoon farmer Krishna Devi sought assistance from the authorities following losses suffered this year.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "A lot of our silkworms have died this year, so we want compensation to be provided." The strong prices at the auction market and increased participation of women have reinforced Udhampur's position as a leading cocoon-producing district, offering a significant boost to the livelihoods of sericulture farmers in the region. (ANI)