Maharashtra: 59 people hospitalised with suspected food poisoning in Bhiwandi

A total of 59 people have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after allegedly consuming food from the same stall, with all patients currently in stable condition.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 10:25 IST
Maharashtra: 59 people hospitalised with suspected food poisoning in Bhiwandi
Chief Medical Officer Madhuri Panahare (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A total of 59 people have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after allegedly consuming food from the same stall, with all patients currently in stable condition. IGM Chief Medical Officer, Madhuri Panahare, told ANI on Friday that the number of patients admitted with symptoms associated with suspected food poisoning had risen since the previous day.

"Up to 5.30 yesterday, 11 patients were admitted. This morning, there were 37. Currently, a total of 59 patients are admitted. All are complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. They all ate food from the same shop. The condition of those admitted yesterday is improving. All patients are stable," Panahare said. According to the hospital official, the patients reported similar symptoms, including stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, after consuming food from the same establishment.

Food poisoning incidents have been reported from different parts of the country in recent weeks. Earlier on June 17, around 15 children were hospitalised in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district after consuming panipuri in a gated community in Thangallapally Mandal in a suspected case of food poisoning.

According to Thangallapally Police, the children and their family members had consumed panipuri from a street vendor who had entered the colony to sell it. Shortly afterwards, the children developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea and were shifted to a civil hospital for treatment. Police said the vendor was taken into custody and an investigation was initiated. Earlier this month, over a dozen children were admitted to a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after reportedly falling ill due to suspected contaminated drinking water. Authorities collected water samples from the affected area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials had then said the affected children exhibited symptoms including vomiting, loose motions and abdominal pain, while their condition remained stable. (ANI)

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